After 18 years at E&J Gallo Winery in Modesto, Hans Hartjens has been named chief financial officer at Wente Family Estates, the oldest operating winery in Alameda County.
“I’m beyond excited to have Hans join our organization,” said Wente Family Estates CEO Tyson Overton. “His experience and leadership capabilities will contribute significantly to our senior leadership team, and he will be an essential partner as we continue to grow our portfolio of brands for the future.”
Hartjens will oversee all financial operations for the 138-year-old Wente winery.
At Gallo, Hartjens initially headed capital planning and operations finance, before moving to the commercial side of the business to lead the Economy Wine and Spirits business units. After becoming a member of Gallo’s international finance team, he managed financial operations for over 80 countries and 100 brands.
In 2010, Hartjens moved to the manufacturing side of the business to lead the finance, information technology, and supply-chain organizations for Gallo Glass. Most recently, he on an international assignment, based in Hong Kong and leading Gallo’s business and operation teams for the Asia region.