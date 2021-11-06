Renee Shepherd, founder of Renee’s Garden Seed Company, will discuss the benefits of growing vegetables, herbs and flowers from seed during the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Shepherd founded Renee’s Garden, based in Felton, California, in 1998. She also founded Shepherd’s Garden Seed, a mail-order business, which she operated from 1985 until selling the company in 1996. Shepherd is currently president of the Home Garden Seed Association.
The garden club meeting will be held online with Shepherd’s presentation expected to begin at 7 p.m. To join the Zoom-based meeting, contact club president Jeri Stark at jstarkhome@comcast.net.