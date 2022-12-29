Lisa Ayala, a multiple winner of the California Garden Club Flower Arranger of the Year award, will give a floral design presentation, “Branching Out,” at a meeting of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club at Alisal Elementary School, 1454 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, on Thursday, Jan. 12. The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm., with Ayala’s presentation scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit lavgc.org.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
From left, Laura Slyvan, Kelsey Korycinski and Stefani Knuppe, members of Livermore's Santa Run Club, spent Christmas Eve day spreading some holiday cheer to visitors downtown. They even brought along their fur babies Finn and Evie. (Photos -…
Latest News
- Nick Cannon has his twelfth child
- Director of ‘most controversial film ever’ Ruggero Deodato dead aged 83
- Spice Girls ‘mortified’ by leak of hidden track with X-rated title
- Football greats lead flood of tributes to Pelé after his death aged 82
- Pelé’s daughter shares final photo of her dad after week of emotional posts
- Soccer legend Pele dies at 82
- Garden Club to Hear About Flower Arranging
- Pelé dead aged 82 after losing cancer battle