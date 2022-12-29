LOGO - Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club LAVGC

Lisa Ayala, a multiple winner of the California Garden Club Flower Arranger of the Year award, will give a floral design presentation, “Branching Out,” at a meeting of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club at Alisal Elementary School, 1454 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, on Thursday, Jan. 12. The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm., with Ayala’s presentation scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit lavgc.org.