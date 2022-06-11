The Bankhead Theater, celebrating its 15th anniversary, will kick off the summer season with an appearance by humorist and iconic radio personality Garrison Keillor on Friday, June 10.
Keillor, the author of “Lake Woebegon Days,” will be joined by the husband-and-wife, singer and songwriter duo of Robin and Linda Willams, who appeared on Keillor’s radio program, “A Prairie Companion,” from 1975 until the program ended in 2016.
Limited seating is available for the 8 p.m. performance from $58.
The following night, Saturday, June 11, the Bankhead will host a recreation of the Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and Big Bopper “Winter Dance Party” tour from 1959. Holly, Valens, and the Big Bopper, Jiles Perry Richardson Jr., died in a private plane crash following their performance at Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959.
The two-hour “Winter Dance Party,” the only tribute tour endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates, will include such 1950s hits as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” and “Chantilly Lace.” Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $58 to $78.
The swing group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, which headlined the Superbowl halftime show in 1999, will be at the Bankhead on Friday, June 17, followed by rock ‘n’ roller Darlene Love on Saturday, June 25.
Love is best known for hits such as “He’s A Rebel,” “The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and the holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. performances range from $50 to $98.
Dick and Tom Smothers, the iconic Smothers Brothers act from the late 1960s and ‘70s, are also on tap for two sold-out performances on Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14.
For more information or tickets, visit livermorearts.org, or the Bankhead ticket office at 2400 First St., in Livermore.