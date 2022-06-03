“Tuesday Tunes” is set to return after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.
The Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater will be alive with music at 6:45 p.m., from June 14 through Aug. 16, as the Livermore Cultural Arts Council opens its free, 10-concert, family-friendly series with “Dirty Cello.”
From Iceland to Italy, and across America, Bay Area based “Dirty Cello” brings a high energy and unique spin on blues, rock, and Americana. Rebecca Roudman plays cross-over cello like you’ve never heard before. From down home blues and rock with a wailing cello, to virtuosic stompin’ Americana, the band gets hearts thumping and toes tapping.
Shea Homes is a major sponsor of this series. Additional funding comes from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyards, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
On June 21, the series features local jazz favorite “Matt Finders and Friends” and “Element 116.” Other popular bands returning are “LunaFish,” playing 60s and 70s rock, and “Audio Illusion,” with classic rock, pop, blues from the 50s and forward. New bands include “Jean Fineberg and JAZZphoria,” swing and blues to funk; “The Chris Bradley Band,” traditional New Orleans jazz; “The Blue House Band,” acoustic rock; “Dustbowl Travelers,” Americana, folk, and bluegrass; “Frankie Bones Project,” country, folk, and rock with ukulele; and “The Hurricane Band,” classic rock and R&B.
This series has something for everyone. A schedule and details about each band can be found at www.lcac.org and in Facebook postings by LCAC. City municipal codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.