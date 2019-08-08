Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center noted that Sierra Randel of Girl Scout Troop 30049, service unit 332, has been awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award for painting a mural on the Bothwell Arts Center. The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, and requires a well-developed plan and extensive work hours on a project designed to solve the root issue of a community problem. Randel led a team of volunteers in painting the large and striking mural, located on the back of the Bothwell building at 2466 Eighth Street in Livermore. Clearly visible from Bothwell Park and the surrounding streets, the mural depicts a zipper opening to “unzip” the building, out of which spills symbols representing all the arts, such as paint brushes, a violin, a dancer, and drama masks.
Randel began the project in the summer of 2018 under the guidance of her advisor Anne Giancola, Manager of the Bothwell Arts Center. Over the course of the project she devoted more than 100 hours towards its completion. Together with Giancola, Randel identified as the project’s problem: the Bothwell lacked visual identity and presence, despite being a vibrant and busy arts center with a lot to offer everyone in the community. A wide range of art, dance, theater and music lessons, classes and events for all ages are offered throughout the year, but nothing on the building indicated those activities. Randel concluded that a colorful, large-scale mural on the side facing the park would give the Bothwell greater life, vibrancy, identity and brightness in an otherwise industrial façade in the neighborhood.
In order to quantify the success of the project, before starting the mural Randel interviewed 50 people chosen at random in Bothwell Park. After the mural was complete, she interviewed another 50 people. She was very pleased to find a noticeable change in perception. Many people interviewed before the project did not know what the building was used for. After the mural was painted, all 50 people interviewed could identify the arts represented. There were also many positive responses regarding the mural as a cheerful addition to the park.
As part of the project, Randel solicited and received in-kind donations of paint, brushes, and other supplies from such businesses as Orchard Supply Hardware and Dick Blick Art Supplies. She also worked a booth during the 2018 ArtWalk Livermore, explaining the mural process and helping children with hands-on arts and craft projects. Once the materials were ready, Randel recruited and led the team of 11 volunteers to complete the painting of the mural. During the process, she filmed over 60 hours of footage of the mural being created and then edited it down to a 10-minute time-lapse YouTube video titled, “Unzipping the Arts (Gold Award Mural Time-lapse)” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bwtnJrijcs. Randel officially earned the Girl Scouts Gold Award in June 2019 for her mural project.