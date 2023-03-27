Concert pianist Daniel Glover, who has been Valley Concert Chorale accompanist since 1998, will perform selections from Sergei Rachmaninoffat the First Presbyterian Church in Livermoreon Saturday, April 22, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Russian composer'sbirth.
The concert had originally been scheduled for February, but was postponed because of illness.
Considered one of the last great composers in Russian classical music, Rachmaninoff was born on April 1, 1873.
He fled Russia with his family in 1918, following the Russian Revolution, which abolished the country’s monarchy and established a socialist form of government, and eventually settled in New York.
Rachmaninoff, then in his late 60s and in ill health, moved to Beverly Hills, California, with his wife in 1942. He died a year later, just weeks after becoming an American citizen.
Glover will play Rachmaninoff’s most famous composition, “Prelude in C-sharp Minor,” also known as “The Bells of Moscow,” which was written when the composer was just 19.
Glover, who has appeared as a soloist with several Bay Area orchestras, will also play four additional Rachmaninoff compositions published at the same time as “The Bells of Moscow” and known collectively as “Morceaux deFantasie,” or “Fantasy Pieces.”
The second half of Glover’s performance will include pieces representingfour periods of music: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and 20th Century, including a tribute to Austria’s Franz Schubert by 19th-century Hungarian composer Franz Liszt.
Schubert composed more than 600 songs and 400 dances during his short lifetime, and Liszt was instrumental in exposing Schubert’s works to a larger audience.
The concert will conclude with Johann SebastianBach’s “Fantasie in C minor,” Joseph Haydn’s “Sonata No. 48,” and French composer Claude Debussy’s “L’isle Joyeuse,” or “Isle of Joy.”
Glover is an internationally known pianist, having performed across the U.S. and in Europe, Asia, and South America. He holds a master’s degree from The Juilliard School in New York, where he was a scholarship student. Among his awards was first prize in the Liederkranz Competition in 1990.
Glover has also recorded eight CDs, including “Franz Liszt, The Profound and The Profane,” “Spanish Impressions,” “Romantic Russian Encores,” and a live-performance recording of works for piano and orchestra by Mozart, Strauss, and Prokofiev. He has been the Valley Concert Chorale’s accompanist since 1998.
The concert will benefit the all-volunteer, nonprofit Valley Concert Chorale.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance, “Happy 150th Birthday, Rachmaninoff,” are $30 and are available online at valleyconcertchorale.org. First Presbyterian Church is at 2020 Fifth St, Livermore.