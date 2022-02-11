Concert pianist Daniel Glover, longtime accompanist for the Valley Concert Chorale, will perform and discuss selections from Clementi to Gershwin at Livermore’s First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 12.
Borrowing from an old English rhyme often associated with a bride’s wedding day attire, Glover has titled his performance, “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something New.”
The program will begin with “something old,” Muzio Clementi’s “Piano Sonata in B-flat, Opus 24, No. 2,” first performed in 1781 in a musical duel with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Years later, Mozart would be inspired by the opening theme in Clementi’s sonata while composing his overture for the opera “The Magic Flute.” Glover will incorporate excerpts of the Mozart overture in his performance of the Clementi sonata.
Continuing with the borrowed theme, Glover will perform a 1985 piano piece by American composer John Corigliano, “Fantasia on an Ostinato,” inspired by the iconic theme from Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7,” and 19th-century Hungarian composer Frank Liszt’s “Fantasy,” which borrowed themes from Beethoven’s “Ruins of Athens,” including “Turkish March.”
The program will conclude with two rhapsodies: Hungarian composer Bela Bartók’s “Opus 1,” and George Gershwin’s own solo version of his classic 1924 musical composition “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Glover, who has been with the Valley Concert Chorale since 1998, will also analyze and share the history of each piece he performs.
The performance at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 2020 Fifth St., will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at valleyconcertchorale.org. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the nonprofit Valley Concert Chorale.