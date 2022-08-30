The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend with thousands of hotrods, muscle cars, tricked-out trucks, and restored classics on display for the 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals.
Car and truck owners from across the country will compete for show prizes, including the America’s Most Beautiful Award.
More than 150 1932 Fords will also be on display for the association’s 90th anniversary celebration of the quintessential American hotrod, also known as the Deuce.
The weekend will also include autocross racing, a burnout competition, live music, swap meet, food vendors, and a kid zone. PPG Industries will sponsor a hood-painting contest, featuring the work of student teams from three junior colleges and three regional occupational centers in the Pleasanton area.
The show will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.good-guys.com/wcn.
General admission is $10 per day for youths 7 to 12 years old and $25 per day for ages 13 and older. Those 6 and under are free. There is also a $5 discount at the gate for veterans and active members of the military.
Parking at the fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., is $15.