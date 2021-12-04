The Goodguys, which bills itself as America’s favorite car show, will make four appearances next year at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.
The Pleasanton-based Goodguys Rod & Custom Association announced its schedule for 2022, which will include stops at the fairgrounds for the 38th All American Get-Together,
March 26 and 27; the 27th Summer Get-Together, June 4 and 5; the 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals, Aug. 26 through the 28; and the 32nd Autumn Get-Together, Nov. 12 and 13.
Goodguys, which will hold 17 events in total across the U.S. next year, said the biggest change for 2022 is an updated cutoff for vehicle year eligibility.
Instead of the current 1987-and-older eligibility, the association is moving to a rolling 25-year cutoff, opening the shows to owners of newer classic and custom cars. For the 2022 event series, any vehicle from 1997 or prior will be eligible to enter.
“Our goal with the new 25-year rolling eligibility requirement is to continue opening our gates to the massive community of collector cars from the late 1980s and 1990s,” said Andrew Ebel, chief operating officer of the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association. “We believe this is just one of the next steps in the evolution of our events that will help highlight new trends and attract a new generation of builders and enthusiasts to our shows.”
Goodguys “Get-Together” events will continue to welcome all years of American-made or powered vehicles.
For more information, visit www.good-guys.com