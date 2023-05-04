The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC) will celebrate Juneteenth this year with a concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, June 23.
Juneteenth marks the day in June 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and free the last of the slaves held in the former Confederate states during the Civil War. Historically observed on June 17, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. This year the holiday falls on Monday, June 19.
During its Juneteenth concert at 8 p.m., the nonprofit choir will introduce the audience to distinctive styles of Black gospel music and connect them to the Freedom Songs of the Civil Rights movement and to music today, according to a news release from the OIGC.
Tickets are not yet on sale through the Bankhead Theater.