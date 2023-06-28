In a first for a Livermore winery, Grape Culture, the Napa-based outgrowth of Nottingham Cellars, has received 90 points and above for every wine recently submitted to Robert Parker Wine Advocate, a bimonthly wine publication featuring the consumer advice of wine critic Robert M. Parker, Jr. The report by Joe Czerwinski is published in the summer 2023 issue.
Grape Culture, a riff on California wine pioneer, Agoston Haraszthy’s book, “Grape Culture: Wines and Winemaking,” began in 2019, as an expansion by the Cranor family into a heavily touristed wine region with a sterling reputationA large crop in 2018 resulted in the availability of some excellent Napa fruit, and winemakers Collin Cranor and Craig Ploof of Nottingham Cellars, decided to take advantage.
Nottingham Cellars began in Livermore in 2007, when Cranor, who had been building high rises in San Francisco, was just 23. A self-taught winemaker with a diligent work ethic, he and his entire family were involved in the effort, meeting with much success. Recognizing that superior fruit is key to superior wines, helped drive their growth.
In 2018, he was joined by Ploof, who spent 14 years at Steven Kent Winery, learning from Claude Bobba (Wente) and Tom Stutz (La Rochelle, Steven Kent). Cranor and Ploof dipped their toe in the Riesling and Pinot Noir waters with Typicité, a side project begun before the Napa-centric venture was birthed.
While the initial Grape Culture wines were made at the Nottingham Cellars facility in Livermore, the Grape Culture operation, along with Cranor, Ploof and their respective families, relocated to Napa in 2021. Gape Culture is in an industrial park in south Napa, near the airport.
The first Grape Culture wines were well received, encouraging the pair to expand their efforts to source Cabernet Sauvignon from prized Napa vineyards. From the outset, both Cranor and Ploof have been ecstatic about the relationships they’ve established with Napa growers, feeling they are among kindred spirits who strive for excellence at every turn.
Here is a summary of the Wine Advocate scores for both the released wines and the 2021 barrel samples. Full descriptions can be found on the Grape Culture website: www.gcnapa.com.
2021 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon
The Grand Reserve
Rating: (95 - 97)
Note: barrel sample blend from Oakville, Rutherford and St. Helena sources.
2021 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon Beckstoffer GIII (Rutherford)
Rating: (95 - 97)
From Beckstoffer’s
Georges III Vineyard.
2021 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon
Nosotros (Mount Veeder)
Rating: (94 - 96)
2021 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon Oakview Vineyard (Oakville)
Rating: (91 - 93)
2019 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon
The Grand Reserve
Rating: (95)
Comprised of 50% Rutherford fruit, with equal portions from Atlas Peak and St. Helena.
Only 25 cases produced.
2019 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon
“High Tide”
Rating: (90)
Blended from several
different Napa AVAs.
2019 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon GIII
Rating: (93)
From Beckstoffer’s Georges III Vineyard
(100 cases)
2019 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon
“Next Episode”
Rating: (92)
Sourced from Wolf Family Vineyard in St. Helena, Clone 7.
2019 Grape Culture
Cabernet Sauvignon “Lifted”
Rating: (91+)
Clone 7 from the Hendrickson Family Vineyard at 1,500 feet on Atlas Peak.