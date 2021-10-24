Grammy award-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux will appear in a solo concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Vieaux first performed for Del Valle Arts, which presents chamber music concerts, in 2004 and most recently in 2016, and he won the Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo in 2015 for his album “Play.” His performance at the Bankhead will include new works, titled “Four Paths of Light,” composed for Vieaux by legendary jazz guitarist Pat Metheny.
Vieaux will also perform works by Agustin Barrios, Leo Brouwer, and Jorge Morel, and preview his Spring 2022 solo album “Bach Volume 2.”
The performance, beginning at 7:30 p.m., is sponsored by Del Valle Fine Arts. Tickets are $16 to $52 per seat and are available at the Bankhead Theater box office and online at https://bit.ly/3aQJD3A.