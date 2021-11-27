Hagemann Ranch in Livermore, will host an arts and crafts bazaar from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The free, family-friendly “Giving Thanks” event will also feature a veterans art display, arts and crafts demonstrations and tours of the Hagemann Ranch Historic District, which represents the last five-acres of a former 600-acre ranch that operated from the 1870s to 2005.
The site, which includes a farmhouse, barn, blacksmith shop and other outbuildings, is now owned by the City of Livermore and managed by the Livermore Heritage Guild.
Hagemann Ranch is located at 455 Olivina Ave.