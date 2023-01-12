The Livermore Public Library will celebrate National Haiku Writing Month in February by holding a Haiku Book Review Contest from Feb.1 – Feb. 28. The contest is open to participants of all ages. Registration is not necessary to participate.
To enter the contest, simply read or listen to a book. Write a review of the book in haiku format. Email your name, the book title and author, and your haiku book review to beangelo@livermoreca.gov with the subject line HAIKU BOOK REVIEW. The writers of the seven best haiku book reviews will each win a $30 gift card to Towne Center Books.
Submissions must be received by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. There is no limit on the number of haiku book reviews a person can submit. One prize per person.