The Livermore Heritage Guild will sponsor “Halloween at Hagemann Ranch” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, featuring pumpkin and gourd decorating, the Frank Bona Halloween Show and a Día de los Muertos celebration.
The family-friendly event is free and Halloween costumes are encouraged.
The Hagemann Ranch Historic District represents the last five acres of a former 600-acre ranch that operated from the 1870s to 2005. The site, which includes a farmhouse, barn and other outbuildings, is now owned by the City of Livermore and managed by the Livermore Heritage Guild.
The event is located at 455 Olivina Ave., in Livermore.