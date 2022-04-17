With hits such as “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Hey Good Lookin’,” “Cold Cold Heart,” “Lovesick Blues” and more, Jason Petty’s Obie Award-winning performance brings Hank Williams’ timeless music to life on June 3, 8 p.m., at the Bankhead.
In “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Petty gives audiences a personal look at Williams growing up, how he became famous, and who influenced the legendary singer and songwriter. The great songs of Hank Williams Sr. Will be performed, along with songs from some of Hank’s influences, including Jimmie Rodgers, Carter Family, Roy Acuff, and Ernest Tubb, and those influenced by Hank, such as George Jones, Elvis, and Alan Jacksons.
Please be advised organizers are no longer requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination for ticketed events. Additionally, patrons, staff, and volunteers will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks during ticketed performances. This is a good sign that things are continuing to improve, but as always, these policies are subject to change based on recommendations from the Alameda County Health Department or due to contractual obligations with the artist.
For more information, call 925-583-2305 or email membership@lvpac.org.