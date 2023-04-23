The world-famous Harlem Wizards basketball team is coming to Livermore High School on Thursday, April 27 and tickets are still available. The event will benefit the Livermore Valley Education Foundation’s scholarship fund and will also help a financially disadvantaged student and their family enjoy an evening of family fun. The Harlem Wizards is a professional basketball team founded in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis. The Wizards focus on entertaining the crowd through a series of basketball tricks and alley oops. The event begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit www.https://pretix.eu/harlemwizards.