The Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will host the 11th annual Fresh Works juried exhibition from Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, June 10.
More than 70 artists were invited to submit art work for the exhibit by juror Ashley L. Voss, owner of the Voss Gallery in San Francisco. The exhibit showcases art created in the last year, including works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pastels.
There will also be an exhibit of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, during an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 1.
The displays, inspired by artworks in the show, were created by Cindy Kiraku Ting, who practices the Sogetsu school of Ikebana, and her students.
For more information, contact Harrington Gallery curator Sydney Tang at 925-931-4840. The Fire House Arts Center is at 4444 Railroad Ave.