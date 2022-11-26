Seniors at Livermore’s Heritage Estates Senior Living are helping Santa out this year by answering Christmas letters.
Children can mail or drop off their Santa letters and a group of seniors living at Heritage Estates will pen responses, customizing each one to make it personal.
“Santa is very busy this time of year,” said Programs Supervisor Nancy denBroeder. “If you mail a letter to Santa, it goes to Santa Clause, Indiana, and they get thousands, so I thought we could take a few off their plate. We have a few seniors together to do just that.”
The group of Santa’s Helpers currently consists of eight residents, but denBroeder is sure more will join once word spreads. The group has already started, answering some letters dropped in a box put out by Livermore resident Alex Dourov of www.CaliforniaChristamsLights.com.
“I reached out to Alex, he does this website for Christmas lights, and he has some incredible lights at his home and a Santa’s letters box and he gave me a few to get us started and kick us off,” denBroeder said.
The Santa’s Letter box in the Heritage lobby will be checked often, and letters dropped there – and received in the mail – will be given to the group. The letters will be split up between the helpers and answered. DenBroeder said she has letterheads and Santa stickers and her seniors are ready to go.
“We have some generic form letters, but we will tweak them based on what the child says, and we can add personal touches,” said denBroeder. “If parents want to include any tidbits of information they want commented on, like ‘you did a great job at soccer this year,’ that’s perfectly welcome, because it’s fun.”
JoAnne Spellman is one of the residents who joined the letter-writing crew. She thought it was a great idea and looks forward to shinning joy in a child’s life.
“Everyone there said ‘oh what a great idea,’” Spellman said of the first time the plan was broached. “The letters go off to Santa Clause, Indiana, and the kids don’t hear back, so we thought we could have the children write their letters and send them here, and we can send a letter back to them … I’m very excited to read the letters and see what they say and think of the answers that will go back.”
DenBroeder said helping Santa is getting the seniors in the Christmas spirit. Even though this is the first year Heritage has done this, she hopes it becomes an annual tradition.
“This is the first year we have done this, but it won’t be the last,” she said. “I want kids to know this is a place to drop off a letter to Santa and hey, he writes back.”
Letters are welcome from anywhere and must reach Heritage by Dec. 20 to ensure a timely answer. Letters can be dropped off in the main lobby or mailed to 900 E. Stanley Blvd., Livermore CA, 94505. For more information, call 925-373-3636.