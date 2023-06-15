The Livermore Heritage Guild will host an open house at the historic Livermore Railroad Depot, which now serves as the ticket office for the Livermore Transit Center at 2500 Railroad Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
The open house will include tours of the building, historic displays, and a panel discussion, “What Livermore was Like Before the First Stoplight,” moderated by city historian Richard Finn, at 2:15 p.m. Panelists will include Mary Keech Butterfield, Marie Ferraro Timmer, Susan Dopking Canfield, and Don Keech.
Refreshments will be served.
Built in 1892 to replace an earlier building destroyed by fire, the depot was in use until 1971, when the Southern Pacific Railroad abandoned the rail line through Livermore.
When the railway proposed tearing it down in 1973, Livermore residents formed the Livermore Heritage Guild to rescue the depot from demolition.
Later in 1973, Southern Pacific donated the abandoned depot to the city, and over the years it saw use as a restaurant, real estate office, dance studio, and headquarters for Livermore Downtown. Livermore received a $2.5 million federal grant in 2016 to refurbish the depot and move it from L Street to its current location at the transit center.
The depot reopened as the ticket office for the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority in October 2018.
The open house celebrates 50 years since residents banded together to save the building. Anna Siig and Roger Brown will be on hand to share their memories of that effort during the open house.