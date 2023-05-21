The Livermore Heritage Guild (LHG) will continue its 50th anniversary celebration with four Historic Livermore Wineries Caves and Ruins tours on Sunday, June 4.
Each four-hour tour will begin at the Wente Vineyards, where guests will board the Livermore Wine Trolley, and include a visit to the Ravenswood Historic Site, operated by the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD), to view the ruins of the Buckley family winery, a stop at the LARPD’s Sycamore Grove Park for a program about the Olivina Winery ruins, and the Dos Mesas Winery caves on the grounds of the Palo Alto VA Medical Center in Livermore.
The final stop will be back at Wente Vineyards, the oldest, continuously operated, family-owned winery in the country, for a look at the wine caves, a presentation about the winery’s history, and a sparkling wine toast to celebrate the guild’s anniversary.
The tours will leave at 8:45 a.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., and 11:45 p.m. Tickets are $50 for guild members and $65 for non-members and can be purchased at www.lhg.org.
LGH is a nonprofit organization that operates a local history center in the Carnegie Building in downtown Livermore, along with the Duarte Garage and Hagemann Ranch historic sites. It also sponsors programs at schools and city events.