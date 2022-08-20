East Bay Regional Park District naturalist Erica Stephens will lead a slow-paced climb to the top of Flag Hill at the Sunol Regional Wilderness Preserve, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The 3-mile round-trip hike ascends 960 feet on a narrow rocky trail and participants should wear closed-toe shoes, dress in layers, and bring water and snacks. The event is free, but registration is required by calling 888-327-2757 and selecting option 2.
Hikers will meet at the Environmental Education Center, on the north end of Central Park Drive. Naturalist Gail Broesder will also lead a hike to the top of Wildcat Peak in the Tilden Nature Area from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
At an elevation of 1,211 feet, Wildcat Peak offers panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay area. Tilden Nature Area lies just north of the Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley.
For more information, call 510-544-2233.