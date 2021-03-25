The Hindu Community and Cultural Center of Livermore this month awarded more than $20,000 in grants to 27 organizations.
The grants were announced at the organization’s annual Grant-in-Aid program held March 13 at the Shiva-Vishnu Temple of Livermore’s Lakireddy Auditorium in Livermore and online via Zoom.
Recipients included the Alameda County Community Food Fund, American Legion Post 47, Asha Jyothi, Assistance League of Amador Valley, Hindu Community Institute, Legal Assistance for Seniors, One School at a Time, Open Heart Kitchen, Parents Helping Parents, People to People Foundation, Pragnya, Sandhya's Touch, Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, Sankara Netralaya, Sevalaya, Sewa International, the SSSHKVPB Trust, Sukham, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Tri-Valley Haven, Uplift Family Services, Warriors for Empowerment, and Will Be There Foundation.
Grants were also awarded to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District and the Livermore police and fire departments.
The Shiva-Vishnu Temple of Livermore, one of the largest Hindu temples on the West Coast, formed the nonprofit community and cultural center in 1977.
In a virtual presentation, Livermore Vice Mayor Trish Munro read a proclamation adopted by the City Council praising the “many positive contributions the Indian American community has made and thanks members of the Hindu Community and Cultural Center for their ongoing support and the lasting positive impacts they have made in Livermore.”
The proclamation noted that the Grant-in-Aid program “serves all Livermore residents and includes free health care screenings, bone-marrow donor registrations, canned food drives and clothing distribution at the Veteran’s Hospital.”