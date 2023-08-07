Actor and Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray famed test pilot Chuck Yeager for the monthly Ed Kinney Series program at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton, on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Yeager was an Army Air Force pilot during World War II, credited with shooting down 11 enemy aircraft, including five in a single day. He was also credited with sharing an aerial victory with another pilot, for a total of 11.5.
After the war, Yeager became a test pilot, including experimental rocket-powered aircraft for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the forerunner to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In 1947, he became the first person to officially break the sound barrier, exceeding Mach 1 or more than 761 mph, in an experimental Bell X-1 aircraft.
He went on to become commandant of the U.S. Air Force Aerospace Research Pilot School, which also trained astronauts for NASA.
Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons in Germany and Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War and retired in 1975. He died in 2020.
The Ed Kinney Series is a monthly program of historical portrayals presented by the Museum on Main in Pleasanton. Chautauquan speakers stay in character from the moment they take the stage.
Mishler has a doctorate degree in American cultural history from the University of Nevada and has taught at both the University of Nevada in Reno and Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.
He has been giving Chautauqua presentations since 1995, portraying such historical figures as P. T. Barnum, Theodore Roosevelt, William Lloyd Garrison, Ernie Pyle, Andrew Carnegie, and Nikita Khrushchev.
Each Ed Kinney Series program includes an “Afternoon with …" performance at 2 p.m. and “An Evening with …” performance at 7 p.m.
The speaker series is sponsored by the City of Pleasanton, Civic Arts Commission Grant Program, National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, Alameda County Arts Commission, and Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn.
Tickets are $25 with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members, and are available online at museumonmain.org, by phone at 925-462-2766, or at the museum, 603 Main Street, during regular business hours.