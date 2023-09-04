The Museum on Main in Pleasanton is replacing Ed Kinney Series afternoon and evening presentations about Winston Churchill, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, with presentations about famed World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle.
Historian Doug Misher, who portrayed test pilot Chuck Yeager last month, will return to the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., as the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, known for his human-interest reporting for the Scripps-Howard newspapers.
Tickets to the cancelled presentations will be accepted for Misher’s afternoon and evening portrayals of Ernie Pyle. The Museum on Main also said it would refund or exchange tickets for another Ed Kinney Series program by calling 925-462-2766.
Misher, who will portray Pyle in character, Chautauquan style, noted that news articles written by the Midwestern-born journalist were “full of the pathos, joy, and struggle of everyday life that marked America between 1927 and 1945.”
“He used a unique reporting style to create vivid columns, glimpsing great and common events but always through the lives of ordinary people,” Misher added. “His powerful and gritty ‘bottom-up’ style deftly illuminated the American character under the duress of the Depression, the Dust Bowl, and a World War. Pyle perfectly chronicled the everyday life of his time, as no one else did. While other writers offered a wide-angle view of history, Pyle offered a stunningly brutal close-up.”
Before focusing on historical reenactments, Mishler taught at the University of Nevada and Western Washington University. He has also consulted on several public television and Chautauqua programs.
Tickets for Misher’s performances are $25 for general admission, with discounts for seniors, students, and museum members. The afternoon performance begins at 2 p.m., with the evening performance set for 7 p.m.
For tickets, go to museumonmain.org or call 925) 462-2766. Tickets are also available at the museum during normal business hours.
The Ed Kinney Speaker Series is sponsored by the City of Pleasanton, Civic Arts Commission Grant Program, National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, Alameda County Arts Commission, and Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn.