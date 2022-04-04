The East Bay Holocaust Education Center (EBHEC) is sponsoring an exhibit of holocaust-related photographs, artwork, and videos now through May 28 in the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Theater in Pleasanton.
The “Holocaust Memorial Exhibit” consists of artwork by local artist Larry Lagin, a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory retiree and president of the EBHEC, based on historical photographs from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and other Holocaust centers. The free exhibit also includes an introductory video provided by the Holocaust Museum and eyewitness accounts provided by the Shoah Foundation Institute at the University of Southern California.
The exhibit was shown at several East Bay high schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first public showing in more than two years, and it was recently updated with a grant from the San Francisco Jewish Community and Endowment Fund. The exhibit, considered appropriate for middle school students and older, will be open during normal gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The EBHEC will also sponsor a talk at the Firehouse Theater, 4444 Railroad Ave., by Henry Michalski, whose parents survived the Holocaust, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. Michalski is the author of “Torn Lilacs: A True Story of Love, Defiance and Hope” about his parents’ struggle both in Nazi-occupied Europe and later in Stalin’s gulags in Russia. The talk by Michalski is also free.
For more information, call 925-931-4848.