Joseph Alexander, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II, will speak about the Holocaust at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The 100-year-old Alexander, a native of Poland, was held at 12 different concentration camps, including Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau.
He was the only member of his family, including his parents, three sisters, and two brothers, to survive.
Alexander emigrated to California in 1949 but didn’t begin sharing his story of the horrors of the Holocaust until 1997, when he was invited to speak at an Exchange Club meeting in Culver City.
Since then, he has spoken to groups across the country and in Europe. Last December, soon after turning 100, Alexander spoke before 5,000 people at the lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah at The Grove in Los Angeles.
"It is such an honor to host Mr. Alexander and bring his message to our community and our youth", said Rabbi Raleigh Resnick, director of Chabad of the Tri Valley, which is sponsoring the program. "Mr. Alexander's harrowing tale of his enduring faith and spirit highlights that ultimately goodness outlives the evils of history."
Tickets for the presentation, “Survival and Triumph,” start at $20 and are available at livermorearts.org. The program begins at 7:30 p.m.