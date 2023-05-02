Hawaiian artist Claudette McDermott, who works primarily in encaustic, or hot wax, painting, is the featured artist on the Pleasanton Art League (PAL) Wall at the Firehouse Arts Center’s Harrington Gallery now through the end of May.
McDermott will also be joining eight other artists for the PAL’s TriValley Open Studios Tour at the Firehouse Art Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
Each of the artists will have a studio set up at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton, for a demonstration of their techniques.