From the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, side-splitting show. Hypnosis and improvisation are two art forms that have captured minds and imaginations for decades worldwide.
Colin Mochrie, star of “Whose Line is it, Anyway?,” will initiate and manipulate those under hypnosis and turn the show into an improv extravaganza full of music, horse races and laughter. In the hands of two masters, and crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited subconscious, it’s an entirely original and completely unforgettable show every time. Who knows where the unconscious mind might take us?
Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be hypnotized (the process is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own, the four or five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters.
HYPROV with Colin Mochrie takes place on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore.
Tickets are $20 to $75.