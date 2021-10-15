Award-winning illusionist Alex Ramon will return to the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton for two family-friendly shows on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Raised in Richmond, California, Ramon began performing magic at a local restaurant as a teenager. He would go on to be named “San Francisco Bay Area’s Best Stage Magician” in 2002 and “Stage Magician of the Year” at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas in 2004. He also toured as “zingmaster” — a combination ringmaster and headline performer — with the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, and in 2016, was named “Entertainer of the Year” by the Princess Cruises. Ramon performed at the Firehouse Theater in 2019.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances of “Real Magic,” ranging from $22 to $32, are available at firehousearts.org.
The Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., is owned and operated by the City of Pleasanton.