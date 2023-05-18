Celebrated Irish pianist John O’Conor will join the Livermore-Amador Symphony for a concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, that includes compositions by Beethoven, Mozart, Lyadov, and Stravinsky.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of the most remarkable pianists of our time,” said symphony music director Lara Webber.
The “Drama and Fantasy” concert will include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, Mozart’s overture for “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” Lyadov’s “The Enchanted Lake,” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird” suite from the ballet based on Russian fairy tales.
O’Conor, who has performed in concerts and recitals around the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and South Korea, was originally scheduled to perform with the Livermore-Amador Symphony in 2021, but the appearance was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to his concerts and recordings, O’Conor is regarded as one of the most sought-after piano teachers in the world today. He is the Distinguished Artist in Residence at the Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia; professor of piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto; Distinguished Visiting Artist at the Technical University of Dublin Conservatoire in Ireland; and a visiting professor at Japan’s Showa University.
The Bankhead Theater concert will begin at 8 p.m. There will also be a pre-concert talk with Webber from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and a reception for O’Conor in the lobby of the theater following the performance.
Tickets begin at $27 and are free for youths and young adults under 22. Tickets are available at livermoreamadorsymphony.org; the Bankhead Theater box office at 2400 First St., Livermore; or by calling 925-373-6800.