It’s time again for my annual primer on turkeys, those birds that appear in parks, open spaces, suburban streets, and on dinner tables the fourth Thursday in November.
Turkeys are native to eastern and central North America. A variety existed in what is now California about 10,000 years ago, but the species died out. The turkeys we see in the wild these days are descendants of birds that were introduced to the state many years ago for hunting purposes, with the approval of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
There is a turkey-hunting season in California, but no hunting of any kind is allowed in East Bay Regional Parks. For turkey-hunting regulations, go to wildlife.ca.gov.
Wild turkeys live in oak woodlands. They are ground nesters but can fly up into trees to escape predators. Their diet consists of seeds, bugs, berries, along with acorns in the fall and clover in the spring. Their predators include mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, and golden eagles.
Adult wild turkeys weigh 15 to 20 pounds. They have strong chest muscles, enabling rapid flight, and can run as fast as 18 mph. The position of their eyes on the sides of their heads gives them a visual range of 270 degrees. Their hearing is acute, too.
Wild tom turkeys assemble a harem of 14 to 20 hens between mid and late February. Breeding is in March, eggs are laid in April, and the baby birds, known as poults, hatch in May. Female turkeys nest amid rocks and brush. The freshly hatched poults can’t fly for their first two weeks, so they are most vulnerable to predators during that period.
If you see turkeys in the parks, please do not approach them or try to feed them. Just enjoy watching them from a distance.