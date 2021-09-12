James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will return to the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Garner and his band performed to sold-out audiences at the Firehouse every year from 2011 to 2015. They have since gained national attention for their interpretation of the Man in Black’s classic music and the stories Garner shares from the stage throughout the show.
The group has also released three full-length albums, making it the most recorded and published Johnny Cash tribute show in the country. In 2008, the band performed at Folsom State Prison to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Cash’s iconic performance for the inmates and the subsequent release of the live recording that relaunched his career.
In addition to “Folsom Prison Blues,” Cash’s hit songs include "I Walk the Line", "Ring of Fire", "Get Rhythm", and "Man in Black."
For ticket information, go to www.firehousearts.org/events/.