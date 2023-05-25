Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) will launch the 2023-2034 Bankhead Presents season with the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead gala on Sept. 9, starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.
Alexander is best-known for his role as George Costanza in the television series “Steinfeld,” from 1989 to 1998, where he was nominated for seven consecutive Primetime Emmys and four Golden Globe awards.
He made his Broadway debut in 1981, originating the role of Joe in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” and played Phillip Stuckey in the award-winning movie, “Pretty Woman,” in 1990.
He was also the voice of the gargoyle Hugo in Disney’s animated “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in 1996, and the title character in the animated series “Duckman,” from 1994 to 1997.
More recently, he has appeared in a recurring role as Mr. Lundy in the TV series “Young Sheldon.”
LVA also announced last week that the upcoming Bankhead Presents season, at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, will include performances by music icons Bobby McFerrin and The Righteous Brothers, singer-songwriters Five for Fighting and Paula Cole, Broadway’s The Four Phantoms and Brian Stokes Mitchell, and returning favorites Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno and Nochebuena.
In addition, LVA has booked rising stars Lizzie No, Buffalo Nichols, and Sunny War, along with comedian Amy Sedaris and Napoleon Dynamite Live.
LVA members can purchase tickets now through noon, Wednesday, June 7, when tickets will go on sale to the public.
LVA is a nonprofit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center. Tickets to all events are available at livermorearts.org.
Jason Alexander to Headline Bankhead Gala