The Chris Bradley Band, a traditional New Orleans-style jazz band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Old Mexico Bar & Grill, 1848 Portola Ave., in Livermore.
Featuring well-known musicians from the entire bay area, which is entertaining for all ages with real, traditional jazz, the band plays music from New Orleans, as well as music from the 1920s and 1930s. The band has been described as playing truly happy music for today's and yesterday's jazz fans.
In addition to this concert, the band will return to their pre-pandemic performance schedule at the restaurant every second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 925) 456-7100.