Vine Cinema and Alehouse will host a digitally remastered screening of “Jesus Christ Superstar” next month, complete with an appearance by the film’s lead, Ted Neeley.
Neeley played Jesus Christ in the original 1973 film, using his strong vocals to propel Andrew Lloyd Weber’s lyrics to audiences all over the world. With the easing of restrictions on indoor gatherings and the 50th anniversary of the film’s release approaching, Neeley has taken the film back on its screening tour, with the first stop in Livermore.
“We have done screenings at the Vine before, and there are wonderful people at the Vine,” Neeley said. “The idea is to support the local community theaters. One hundred percent of the general admission is going to the Vine Cinema and Alehouse, because so many of these theaters have been locked down and run out of business and we want to support them.”
Neeley is also celebrating the release of a documentary he produced offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” with original photos and footage of the cast in Israel during the making of the film and interviews with principal characters.
When Norman Jewison began casting for the film version, he sought out unknown actors to give the film an organic feel and to help maintain focus on the story line. Neeley said his accidental meeting with Jewison changed his life and career.
“This film has stood the test of time, and I am on the road doing the show live all the time,” Neeley said. “All over the world, there are so many people who have seen this show over 100 times who come back . . . The real miracle is I shall forever be 33.”
The version being screened at the Vine was digitally remastered by a company in Italy and accidentally discovered by Frank Munoz, a friend of Neeley’s. They obtained the rights and set up a screening tour that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, although Neeley said he is disappointed that the sing-along feature has not been able to return, he is thrilled to be back on the road supporting community theater.
“I am so happy we get to do something, because this pandemic has closed so many businesses overwhelmingly in the entertainment industry,” he said. “I always ask communities to support their independently owned and operated theaters. The fact we can go out and help these local theaters raise funds and stay alive is just wonderful.”
The August screening will not be Neeley’s first appearance at the Vine. He brought “Superstar” to Livermore almost two years ago with such success, he said he was looking forward to coming back as soon as he left.
“We are very excited to be hosting Mr. Neeley again,” said Kenny Way, Vine manager. “We entertained Ted in November of 2019 before COVID, and it was a sold out, smashing success. It was a wonderful showing, and he is the nicest, sweetest person I’ve ever met. They approached me and wanted to see if we could do it again and I said ‘absolutely.’”
“Jesus Christ Superstar” will show at the Vine Cinema and Alehouse, 1722 First St., Livermore, on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets available. For more information, visit www.tedneeley.com, https://www.vinecinema.com/, or call 925-447-2545.