The Jewish Culture School, sponsored by Tri-Valley Cultural Jews, will focus on Jews Around the World, during its 2022 to 2023 school year.
The Sunday classes, generally held twice a month in Pleasanton, will explore the cultures of Jews from Northern Africa, Turkey and the Balkans, Argentina, China, Yemen, Central Asia, Ethiopia, and India. Students will learn about traditional dress, holidays, and customs, and will have an opportunity to cook and taste many distinctive foods of world Jewry.
Tri-Valley Cultural Jews is a secular community for those who identify with the Jewish people through family, culture, and history, rather than religion. For more information, email culturaljews@gmail.com, call 925-399-8029, or visit trivalleyculturaljews.org.