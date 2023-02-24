Jim Azevedo will present “Indie Publishing: What's the Big Deal?”at the Tri-Valley Writers March meeting.
He will explain how the union of D2D and Smashwords created a self-publishing juggernaut overnight, legitimized the indie author movement, and ensured that even more writers will achieve their dreams of becoming published, globally distributed authors.
In the last 15 years, the book publishing industry witnessed not one, but two sea change events. The first was the democratization of the industry, circa 2008. The second was the merger of the two largest self-publishing platforms, Draft2Digital (D2D) and Smashwords, in March 2022.
“Read an Ebook Week" is March 5 through 11, at bit.ly/3kk5fOe.
Jim Azevedo is the corporate communications manager at Draft2Digital, which acquired Smashwords in 2022. Jim was the marketing director at Smashwords from August 2011 to March 2022.
Join us on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at Tri-Valley Writers’ new meeting location at Las Positas College, room 2470, at 3000 Campus Hill Drive, in Livermore. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m.
There is a two-step RSVP and payment process:
1) email your RSVP to treasurer@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, March 16
2)Register attrivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-registration-and-payment. CWC adult members are $10 and nonmembers are $12. CWC student members (ages 14-22) are $5 and student nonmembers are $8.