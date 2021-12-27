Singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will join The Weepies, an indie rock group, for a performance at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Their joint appearance comes almost two years after a scheduled March 2020 performance was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osborne, known for her blues-based rock sound, first attracted notice in the early 1990s. She released her debut album, “Relish,” with the chart-topping single “One of Us,” in 1995.
Steve Tannen and Deb Talan, performers who because mutual fans in the early 2000s, formed The Weepies and released their first album, “Happiness,” in 2003. They were married in 2007, but recently announced the upcoming tour would be the group’s last, following a divorce in 2020.
