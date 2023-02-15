On Saturday, March 18, Downtown Pleasanton will go green for the tenth annual St. Patrick’s Day Brew Crawl. Downtown merchants and breweries will come together for a fun and memorable night of beer tasting from 5-8 p.m. Guests will sample craft beers and ciders from over 20 downtown locations while enjoying tasty bites and live Celtic music. For the Luck of the Irish, guests are encouraged to wear green and other fun St. Patrick’s Day gear. Tickets are available at pleasantondowntown.net or eventbrite.com/e/514526521677. If available, tickets will be sold at the starting location, Museum on Main, 603 Main Street on the day of the event.
