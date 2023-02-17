All eyes will be smiling at the City of Dublin’s 39th St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, which includes a two-day festival, the Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk, Dublin Historical Society’s Shamrock Gala, Alameda County Firefighters Local 55 Pancake Breakfast, and Dublin Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The weekend’s festivities will begin on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, at the Dublin Historical Society’s annual Shamrock Gala at the Dublin Senior Center (7600 Amador Valley Boulevard). This semi-formal event, for adults aged 21 and older, will feature hors d'oeuvres, music, dancing, plus a raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $50.00 each and can be purchased at www.dublinhistoricalsociety.org.
On Saturday, March 18, revelers can start their morning bright and early at 7:00 a.m. with a big stack of hot, green pancakes served fresh off the griddle at the annual Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station #16 (7494 Donohue Drive). Breakfast also includes sausages and juice or coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per person. All proceeds benefit the Alameda County Firefighters Association-Local 55 Charity Fund, which supports local non-profit and community-based organizations.
After a hearty breakfast, residents and guests can find a spot in Downtown Dublin to watch the Dublin Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The parade kicks-off at Dublin Boulevard and Amador Plaza Road, traveling east on Dublin Boulevard, north on Village Parkway, and west on Amador Valley Boulevard, ending near the Dublin Senior Center. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch from along the parade route. The parade features more than 80 entries, including festive marching bands and floats, Irish bagpipes, local dance troupes, equestrians, and more.
The 39th St. Patrick’s Day Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Dublin Civic Center (100 Civic Plaza). Highlights include three stages of authentic Irish music and dance; an Irish Marketplace; an Irish Tea Cottage serving up tea and scones; plenty of delicious international cuisine, including Irish food and beverages; over 250 arts and crafts vendors; and a children’s carnival.
Entertainment at the Festival includes two stages, featuring a wide variety of Celtic music, from high-energy Celtic rock and traditional Irish Pub music to iconic bagpipes. Performing on the Main Stage both days is the Celtic folk-rock band Tempest; the high-energy traditional Irish band, Fast and Vengefully; and the BlackEyed Dempseys, playing traditional Celtic music with a rock ‘n’ roll hook. Also appearing on the Main Stage during the Festival will be CaliCeltic, a Livermore-based band playing Irish tunes influenced by their California roots. The Pub Stage will feature additional Irish bands, One-Eyed Reilly, Golden Bough, Avalon Rising, and Fast and Vengefully. In the Irish Tea Cottage, visitors can enjoy the sounds of Extended Roots, Golden Bough, Peter Daldry, and Margaret & Kristoph. The Irish Dance Stage showcases the McGrath Irish Dancers on Saturday and the McBride School of Irish Dance on Sunday. A bagpiper will roam throughout the festival over the course of the weekend.
The Irish Marketplace features vendors specializing in unique Celtic artwork; Irish tartans; beautiful Celtic jewelry; handmade pewter goblets and steins; delectable Irish whiskey cakes and candies; genuine four-leaf clover jewelry; and much more.
Visitors craving a wee bit of Ireland can step inside the cozy Irish Tea Cottage to enjoy lively Irish music along with tasty shortbread and scones and a steaming cup of authentic Irish tea.
The Celtic Food Court features traditional Irish favorites, such as corned beef sliders; Irish bangers and mash; Guinness-marinated tri-tip on Irish soda bread; boxty; and, of course, fish and chips. Traditional festival favorites such as kettle corn and corn dogs, along with international choices, like teriyaki chicken and beef kabobs, will also be served. Authentic Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s beers are served on tap, and featured desserts include Irish Crème Brulé, green shamrock-shaped funnel cakes, and Three Twins Ice Cream with custom Irish flavors. Traditional festival foods and international choices will also be available.
The Carnival will offer exciting rides and attractions for guests of all ages from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Sunday.
New to the Festival this year will be axe throwing and an exhibition of the Gaelic Games, to be held on Sunday (time TBA). Gaelic Games include Gaelic football, handball, rounders, and hurling (the official sport of Ireland).
On Sunday, March 19, the City of Dublin will host the annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk. The 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. along Dublin Boulevard near the Civic Center, and winds its way through town, finishing at the festival with live music, awards, and giveaways for participants. Register online at www.dublinrecguide.com. For race information, call 925-556-4500.
Festival admission is free, and free parking will also be available in designated lots and on nearby streets. Accessible parking for those with disabilities are available in the Sports Grounds parking lot on Dublin Boulevard for both the Shamrock 5K Race and for the festival. Access is available ONLY from the eastbound lane on Dublin Boulevard. The entrance is just past Civic Plaza. Handicapped placards must be visible to enter the lot.
Visitors can also ride BART to either the Dublin/Pleasanton or West Dublin BART stations and connect for free directly to the festival by taking Wheels Rapid 30R bus. During the festival, Wheels will pay half your fare (up to $5) for rideshare trips within Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore on Uber and Lyft. For Lyft, go to “payment methods” and add a Lyft Pass with the promo code GOTRIVALLEY. For Uber, visitwheelsbus.com/gotrivalley and download the Uber voucher. The Go Tri-Valley discounts will be automatically applied. Free and secure bike parking will also be available onsite.
All festivities will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 925-556-4500 or visit dublinstpats.com.