On Feb. 1, the City of Dublin celebrated its 40th anniversary of incorporation.
Throughout the year, the city has been marking the occasion through a series of programs and events. The celebration will continue with a gala event, "The Ruby Affair,” taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m., at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums (6600 Donlon Way).
The Ruby Affair will include appetizers, dinner, music, and dancing. The event will also feature the screening of a documentary that follows the city’s history from the beginning of the community’s incorporation efforts until now. The story is told by residents who participated in the incorporation process and other Dublin leaders from the past 40 years. Cocktail attire is encouraged. For a detailed schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit dublin.ca.gov/rubyaffair.