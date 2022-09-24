ALS CURE Project (ACP) is hosting “Country Fest to Cure ALS” Saturday, Sept. 24 at Wente Vineyards in Livermore.
The event will include six hours of country music, headlined by Nashville’s Keith Anderson.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the sound of Nashville to the Bay Area,” said ACP founder and president Mike Piscotty. “It will be a spectacular evening in a great setting with fabulous country music. My slogan is ‘you are guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart.’”
Sharing the stage with Anderson are some other big Nashville names, including Jason Blaine, Josh Melton and the Bell Brothers. VIP tickets are available and come with a reception and some “unplugged” tunes from Anderson. There will be food trucks, live and silent auctions, great wine and beer all against the backdrop of the picturesque Wente Vineyards.
Piscotty founded ACP to find a cure to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the disease took his wife, Gretchen, in 2018. Piscotty runs the 501c3 charity with his son, Stephen Piscotty, a former Oakland A’s outfielder who now plays for the Cincinnati Reds organization. He said 98% of all funds raised by the organization go to ALS research.
Country Fest for ALS will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wente Vineyards, 5050 Arroyo Rd., in Livermore. General admission tickets are $89 for 5 p.m. entry, VIP tickets are $249 for 4 p.m. entry. For tickets or more information, visit countryfestals.com, email mikep@alscure.net or call 925-321-5487.
For more information on ACP, visit alscure.org.