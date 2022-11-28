Kymberlie Ingalls will present “Create a Relevant Marketing Plan” at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting on Dec. 17, 2022.
Most writers like to write, and don’t like marketing, but to be successful as a writer, you must market yourself and your work. In her presentation, Ingalls will explain the essential parts of doing this, including building a platform, focusing your efforts, and developing a flexible strategy while tackling your fear and self-doubt.
Ingalls is an award-winning essayist, editor, and author of memoir, opinion, and short fiction. Her books, Bridges: A Lifetime in Essay and 43, compile personal essay, social media, and memoir to address themes of grief, humanity, and the heart.
Join in on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required at bit.ly/3CpD0UC. Tickets are $14 for CWC adult members; $18 for adult nonmembers; $6 for CWC student members ages 14 to 22; and $10 for student nonmembers.