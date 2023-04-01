The Las Positas College Music Department is sponsoring a spring series of student concerts at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts on the LPC campus in Livermore.
“We are thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our talented students in this year's spring concert series,” said Dan Marschak, LPC coordinator and director of jazz combos. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience the joy and passion our students bring to the stage, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.”
The series will include a Vocal Concert on Thursday, April 20; Jazz Ensembles featuring the Kyle Athayde Trio on Thursday, April 27; Instrumental Chamber Ensemble on Thursday, May 18; and Brass Over Bridges, premiering student compositions, on Monday, May 22.
The LCP Summer Jazz Camp concert, with guest artists from the California Jazz Conservatory faculty, is set for Thursday, June 29.
The concerts begin at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to showtix4u.com/events/LPCMusic.