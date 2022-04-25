Las Positas College will host a Literary Arts Festival, “Get Lit,” on Saturday, May 7, with a keynote address by Tamim Ansary, an Afghan American writer of fiction and history.
Ansary, who received the Northern California Book Award in 2010 for “Destiny Disrupted: A History of the World through Islamic Eyes,” first rose to national prominence after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when he condemned the Taliban, but warned the U.S. about the dangers of getting involved in a full-scale war in Afghanistan. He has also helped facilitate the San Francisco Writers Workshop for more than 20 years, and edited a collection of essays by young Afghans, “Snapshots: This Afghan American Life.”
The Las Positas English Department adopted Ansary’s memoir, “West of Kabul, East of New York,” for its Spring '22 Campus Read.
Other presenters at the free literary festival will include:
Brian Turner, whose memoir, “My Life as a Foreign Country,” was on Powell's Books’ list of best nonfiction for 2014, will give a talk on “Literature as Witness.” Turner is also the author of the acclaimed poem, “Here, Bullet,” which addresses the concept of fear.
Reyna Grande, whose memoir, “The Distance Between Us,” which addresses her life before immigrating to the U.S. as a child, was a National Book Critics Circle Awards finalist, will speak on "In Conversation about A Ballad of Love and Glory."
Paul Guay, whose credits include working on the movies “The Neverending Story” and “The Little Rascals,” will lecture and offer an outlining workshop on screenwriting.
Shawn Taylor, creator of the Nerds of Color website, will moderate a panel discussion, “Race and the Graphic,” and present a graphics novel workshop. Guay was also a co-founder of the Black Comix Arts Festival, which promotes artists on the margins of the mainstream comic book industry.
Michelle Cruz Gonzales, an English professor and author of the memoir, “The Spitboy Rule: Tales of a Xicana in a Female Punk Band,” will discuss “Inclusive Characterization.” Gonzales and her band Spitboy were featured in the 2017 documentary, “Turn it Around: Story of East Bay Punk."
Gabrielle Meyers, a poet and food writer, whose book, “Hive Mind,” details her transition to organic farming, will moderate a panel on “Food and Wine Writing.”
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yckswtbx. For more information, visit bit.ly/3k6Kthv.