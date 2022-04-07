Alameda County - Following a six-year hiatus, Las Positas College’s (LPC) Film Festival is enjoying a renaissance.
Organized by the students and faculty at Las Positas, the festival encourages local students and recent graduates to showcase their short films.
In the past, the festival was difficult to organize and sustain, so producers of the event decided to take a hiatus. But now, with newly implemented film and photography programs on campus, the festival has been resurrected.
“LPC hosted a student film festival from 2009-2015,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wing Brooks, one of the festival co-directors. “Being able to revamp and revive the festival with involvement from LPC's new film studies program and students and faculty, it has been well worth the hard work. We had several Zoom festival-planning meetings last fall due to the pandemic, and this spring we have been able to do some in-person collaboration. We are all looking forward to a live event!”
Interested student filmmakers can submit under-10-minute short films until April 10, at filmfreeway.com/LasPoFilmFest. The primary submission categories include narrative films, documentaries, animation, music videos, LPC alumni and high school films. There is a $5 submission fee. Filmmakers are also invited to submit a poster to accompany their film.
“It’s always nice to see the spread of work,” noted Deanna Horvath, another of the festival’s co-directors. “Maybe they’re a year or two out of college and have stepped up their game. And, the high school students submit some great work, too.”
Submissions must be from students — either high school, community college or a four-year college — that are currently enrolled in, or have attended, school within the last two years.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to live events that everyone can participate in. It will be fun and nice to support the filmmakers,” said Horvath.
On April 28, 2022, Las Positas will host a free screening and awards night for the filmmakers, their friends and family, and community members from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in room 2420 at the college. Awards categories include direction, comedic and dramatic performance, editing, story/narrative, score/sound and audience choice, to name a few. Recipients will receive a small trophy, a certificate and a surprise gift.
“Screening student films together on a big screen with a live audience is really fun, but then being able to offer awards for student filmmaking is the cherry on top,” says Wing Brooks. “We hope that the Las Po Film Fest can continue to grow each year, providing a platform to celebrate student films, as well as build community on campus and in the tri-valley area.”
For additional submission information, email Dr. Elizabeth Wing Brooks at ewingbrooks@laspositascollege.edu.