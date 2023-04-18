The seventh annual Livermore Valley Craft Beer Festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, on the athletic fields at Las Positas College (LPC) in Livermore.
The festival is sponsored by the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation (LVCBF), with proceeds this year going to purchase equipment for the Fire Service Technology program at LPC.
“We are excited to partner and begin a new chapter with Las Positas College,” said LVCBF Executive Director Jon Sylvester. “Even though most aspects of the festival will be the same as previous events, this year’s [festival] will have a new look and beneficiary and a fantastic new venue with more room for vendors, attendees, and parking.”
LVCBF previously partnered with Aahmes Shriners, the local chapter of Shriners International, with past festivals held at the former Shrine Event Center in Livermore.
The festival this year, on the LPC campus at 3000 Campus Hill Dr., will feature more than 40 Northern California craft breweries, including many local favorites and emerging new brewers.
Attendees can sample a selection of craft beers and ciders while enjoying live music and local food vendors.
LPC President Dyrell Foster said hosting the craft beer festival allows the college to build relationships with local businesses and community members.
"This festival is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support local businesses and our Fire Service Technology program while enjoying a fun day out," Foster said.
General admission tickets, which include a commemorative glass and unlimited tastings, can be purchased for $50 online at lvcbf.com/beer-festival. Tickets will also be available at the festival for $60.
The festival is open to those 21 or older.