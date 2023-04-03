Las Positas College (LPC) in Livermore will host a free student film festival on campus at the Mertes Center for the Arts from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
The second annual Las Po Film Fest will feature the work of student filmmakers enrolled in the college’s Film Studies and Photography programs, as well as LPC alumni and students from other local community colleges and high schools.
“We’re excited once again to bring the Las Po Film Fest to our community and offer a platform for student filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity,” said festival co-director Elizabeth Wing Brooks. “This festival provides an opportunity for both aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts to come together and appreciate the art of filmmaking.”
The festival will feature short films ranging from narratives and documentaries to experimental, animation and music videos.Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including an Audience Choice Award based on live voting at the end of the screenings.
Following an opening reception and movie poster exhibit from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., LCP will screen family-friendly films from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.Films considered more appropriate for an adult audience will be screened from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, go to filmfreeway.com/LasPoFilmFest.